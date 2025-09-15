 Who Is Gagandeep? Know All About Woman Driving BMW That Killed Finance Ministry Official In Delhi
Who Is Gagandeep? Know All About Woman Driving BMW That Killed Finance Ministry Official In Delhi

A senior official of the Union Ministry of Finance was killed after a BMW allegedly hit his motorcycle from behind.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
Finance Ministry Official died after being hit by BMW in Delhi (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

New Delhi: A senior official of the Union Ministry of Finance was killed after a BMW allegedly hit his motorcycle from behind. The deceased has been identified as 52-year-old Navjot Singh. He was working as Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance. His 50-year-old wife, Sandeep Kaur, also sustained severe injuries.

The accident took place near the Delhi Cantonment metro station on Ring Road on Sunday. Eyewitnesses told police that a woman was driving the car when it hit the motorcycle from behind, reported PTI. The driver of the car and her husband also sustained injuries. Singh was a resident of Delhi’s Hari Nagar.

As per the police, three PCR calls were received in the afternoon about a traffic jam near metro pillar number 67 on the Dhaula Kuan-Delhi Cantt stretch. The car also sustained damage in the accident.

After receiving information about the accident, a police team rushed to the spot and found a BMW X5 lying sideways on the road and a motorcycle parked near the road divider.

Statement By Eyewitness:

Meanwhile, Singh and her wife were reportedly rushed to a hospital in a taxi by the woman and her husband, who were in the BMW. However, Singh succumbed to injuries during treatment.

About The BMW Driver Who Killed The Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs:

The woman driving the BMW was identified as Gagandeep. She and her husband are residents of Gurugram, the police told the news agency. The car is registered in the name of the woman’s husband, Parikshit Kakkar, reported News118. He runs a business.

What Did Navjot Singh’s Son Allege?

Singh's son said his parents were returning from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara and stopped at Karnataka Bhawan to eat. "They were on their way to Hari Nagar via Dhaula Kuan when the incident happened. Instead of taking them to a nearby hospital, they were taken to a hospital nearly 22 km from the accident site. My mother suffered a head injury, even though she was wearing a helmet, and a fractured femur," he told PTI Videos. He also alleged the hospital’s negligence in starting the treatment.

He claimed that his mother was made to sit in the lobby at the hospital despite her serious condition, while the husband of the BMW driver, who suffered minor injuries, was immediately admitted.

"Because of this negligence and delay, my father was declared dead, and my mother kept screaming in pain," he added.

