Who is Arun Yadav - MP Congress leader who was blamed by netizens for leaking CWC meet photos

The crucial meeting of the CWC was held today after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.

The updates about the meetings were posted by many media outlets with screenshots of the virtual CWC meet. Several updates about the meet were posted claiming that they were shared by "Sources".

Thus when, "who are the sources" became a topic of discussion, one Twitter user claimed that updates by ANI on CWC meeting over a zoom call were shared by Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Arun Yadav.

A Twitter user said, "Looks like Arun Yadav will be in trends. The sources based photo has one window as "Arun Yadav (me)"..."

Check out the photo here: