 Uttar Pradesh: RPF Jawan Saves Passenger’s Life, Drags Him To Platform Seconds Before Speeding Train Passes In Jalaun; VIDEO
A video from Orai railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district shows an RPF jawan saving a passenger’s life by pulling him off the tracks just seconds before an oncoming train sped past. The dramatic rescue, caught on camera on January 22, has gone viral, with netizens praising the jawan’s bravery and quick presence of mind.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
A screengrab from a viral video shows an RPF jawan pulling a passenger to safety from railway tracks at Orai station in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, seconds before a train sped past. | X/@gharkekalesh

A video showing a Government Railway Police (GRP) head constable at Orai railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district heroically saving a passenger from an oncoming train has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place on January 22.

The video shows a man casually walking across the railway tracks from the far side towards the platform. He appears unaware of his surroundings, moving at a normal pace without any visible urgency. In the background, a fast-approaching train can be seen entering the frame at high speed, coming dangerously close from behind.

A uniformed GRP constable, standing near the platform edge, suddenly notices the imminent danger. Reacting instantly, he runs towards the tracks as the train rapidly closes in on the unsuspecting passenger.

Just as the man reaches the platform-side rail and is about to step up, the constable grabs him firmly by the arm or shoulder and yanks him sharply backward onto the platform in a single, swift motion. Barely a second or two later, the train roars past at full speed, filling the frame exactly where the man had been moments earlier.

‘By a second’: Close call caught on camera

The passenger is seen safely standing on the platform as the train speeds by, highlighting how narrowly tragedy was averted. The dramatic rescue has been described by many viewers as “heart-stopping” and “a save by a second.”

Netizens praise bravery, question recklessness

Soon after the video surfaced online, social media users flooded the comments section praising the GRP jawan’s bravery and presence of mind.

One user wrote, “Perfect example of a real man those who save and help others.”

Another commented, “Big salute to the GRP jawan for saving a precious life.”

Some users also criticised the passenger’s recklessness.

“People still risk their lives to save one minute,” a user remarked .

Another wrote, “Can’t he hear the train coming? Walking like he’s in a garden.”

