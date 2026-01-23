 Delhi Police Files FIR Against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun For Threatening Unrest Ahead Of 2026 Republic Day
Delhi Police have filed an FIR against Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for threatening to create unrest in Delhi ahead of Republic Day. The FIR cites charges including promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy. Despite claims of pro-Khalistan posters in parts of Delhi, no such materials were found. Investigations and heightened security continue.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
SFJ Chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun | YouTube | CBC News

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered an FIR against Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for allegedly issuing threats to create unrest in the national capital ahead of Republic Day, an official said on Friday.

The case has been registered under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 197 (imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration), 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they said.

According to police, the action was initiated after Pannun released a video message on social media in which he allegedly threatened to disturb peace and law and order in Delhi before the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

In the video, Pannun claimed that his "sleeper cells" had pasted pro-Khalistan posters in parts of the city, including Rohini in northwest Delhi and Dabri in southwest Delhi, as part of a larger conspiracy to incite unrest.

Senior police officers said the video was circulated widely on social media platforms and was aimed at spreading fear among the public and provoking disharmony.

"The content of the video is provocative in nature and poses a threat to public order, especially in view of the heightened security arrangements ahead of January 26," an officer said.

Following the claims made in the video, multiple teams of the Special Cell and local police units conducted searches in the mentioned areas. However, no pro-Khalistan posters or related material were found during the verification drive, the officer said.

"The claims made by Pannun regarding posters being put up in Rohini and Dabri have not been substantiated so far. Despite extensive checks and coordination with local police stations, no such posters have been recovered," the officer added.

The Special Cell said further investigation is underway to assess the intent, reach and potential impact of the video, and additional legal action will be taken as per the findings.

Security agencies have also stepped up vigil across the capital in view of Republic Day celebrations, with police maintaining that any attempt to disrupt peace will be dealt with strictly under the law.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

