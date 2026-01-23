'Dekhte Nahi Kaunsi Gaadi Hai…': Ticketless Passengers Caught, Escorted Out While Crowding Bihar’s Newly Launched Vande Bharat Express | VIDEO

A screengrab from a viral video shows RPF personnel escorting ticketless passengers out of an overcrowded coach of Bihar’s newly launched Vande Bharat Express. | X/@ByRakeshSimha

A video showing ticketless passengers crowding Bihar’s first Vande Bharat Express, launched on January 22, 2026, has gone viral on social media. The semi-high-speed train connects Patna with New Delhi. Several passengers seen in the video appeared unfamiliar with the train and its rules.

Video shows overcrowded coach, passengers escorted out

The viral clip shows an overcrowded coach with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel escorting passengers out of the train. Voices can be heard urging people to disembark, saying, “Utar jao, warna gate band ho gaya toh dikkat ho jaayegi” (Get down, otherwise there will be problems once the doors close).

Women passengers are also visible in the video, appearing confused about the situation. Many of those escorted out did not seem to be carrying luggage, adding to speculation that they had boarded the train without tickets or knowledge of its destination.

RPF officers can be seen ensuring passengers exit the train before departure. In the background, one passenger is heard remarking, “Dekhte nahi kaunsi gaadi hai aur chadh jaate hain” (People don’t even check which train it is and just board it).

Netizens react sharply to viral clip

The video triggered strong reactions on social media. While some users expressed concern over lack of awareness, others criticised systemic issues such as education and public information dissemination.

One user commented, “The ground reality of Bihar is much worse. This is just a small example.”

Another wrote, “This is the failure of socialism. Even after 75 years of Independence, people cannot read where the train is going.”

A third user stressed the need for education reform, saying, “Government schools must be fixed so future generations know right from wrong.”