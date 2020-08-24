Did Arun Yadav leak the CWC Zoom video? Twitter thinks so

Even as Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi asked the Congress Working Committee (CWC) members to relive her from the top post, senior party leaders Manmohan Singh and AK Antony said that she should continue till a new party President is elected, sources said.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi asked CWC members "to begin deliberations towards the process of transition to relieve her from the duty of party chief", sources said.

In the virtual meeting, she asked the CWC members to proceed with the process of electing a new President, sources said.

'Sources' even said that Rahul Gandhi, in the meeting, accused the dissent writers of the letter of colluding with the BJP.

Now, "who are the sources" became a topic of discussion. Well, we have the answer for you. Twitter noticed that updates by ANI on CWC meeting over a zoom call were shared by Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Arun Yadav.

The screenshot of the Zoom call meeting showed that information regarding the CWC meet was shared by Yadav as the image showed 'Arun Yadav (me)' indicating that he had taken a screenshot of the call.

A Twitter user said, "Looks like Arun Yadav will be in trends. He is Madhya Pradesh congress chief. The sources based photo has one window as "Arun Yadav (me)"..."

Another Twitter user said, "Arun Yadav. Check image 2 , says " me".."