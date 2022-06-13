Who is Afreen Fatima, whose house was bulldozed after Prayagraj violence?

Afreen Fatima is a student activist of the Welfare Party and former JNU student. | Twitter/@AfreenFatima136

In a major development, Prayagraj authorities, on Sunday, demolished the house of student activist Afreen Fatima and her father Javed Mohammed. The move come over Mohammed's alleged involvement in the violence that broke out in Uttar Pradesh amid the ongoing Prophet Mohammad remarks row.

Fatima's father Mohammed is a leader of the Welfare Party of India and is currently accused of being the mastermind of the violent protests that took place on Friday. During the protests, stone-pelting and arson along with sloganeering against the former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma were reported.

Amid the ongoing rage over the inflammatory remarks by Sharma, the 22-year-old activist, on Saturday, was threatened by the civic body of UP's Prayagraj district to vacate the house for demolition on Sunday morning. People have expressed their support for Fatima and her family as the hashtag #IStandWithAfreenFatima trends on Twitter.

Who is Afreen Fatima?

Afreen Fatima is a student activist of the Welfare Party and the National Secretary of the Fraternity Movement of the party. She has completed her Master's degree from Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2021, where she also served as a councillor of the students union.

The activist has also led the students union of Women's College of Aligarh Muslim University. She has been vocal about various issues, including Hijab row in Karnataka, Bulli Bai app controversy, the 'Sulli deals' controversy, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), among others.