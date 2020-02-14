'Who benefited most from attack?': Rahul Gandhi on Pulwama anniversary

A year after 40 CRPF troopers were killed in Pulwama terror attack, on Friday Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Narendra Modi-led government asking what was the result of the inquiry and who had benefitted from the attack.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remembered the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack last year and asked who benefitted the most from the attack and what is the outcome of the inquiry into it. Gandhi also asked who in the BJP government had been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack.

"Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask: Who benefitted the most from the attack? What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?" Rahul Gandhi tweeted.