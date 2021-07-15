'Where the mind is without fear...': NHRC panel invokes Rabindranath Tagore, recommends CBI probe over post-poll violence in West Bengal

Kolkata: The final report of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to Calcutta High Court recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe over the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

According to court sources, the NHRC team quoted Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore and said that a CBI probe is necessary to curb the bloodshed and atrocities against women in the land of Tagore.

“Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high…… the land of Tagore is witnessing murders and rapes and until a CBI probe is ordered the post-poll violence cannot be curbed,” read the report.

Talking to Free Press Journal, BJP lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal said that after the recommendation of NHRC in their report it is clear that my allegation and claims on post-poll violence is true.

“This state is spiteful of gruesome killings and rapes. The NHRC report states that there are 28 murders so far. A CBI probe is extremely necessary to curb the violence. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in denial mode but the displaced workers should be rehabilitated at the expense of the state,” said Tibrewal.

Notably, even on Thursday West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that BJP is giving distorted facts and is misleading the people on the post-poll violence and also that there were incidents of little pre-poll violence when the Election Commission was in charge of the state.

Reacting to this, Tibrewal said that the committee that was formed by Calcutta High Court that reviewed post-poll violence in West Bengal included people from West Bengal legal authority and West Bengal Human Rights Commission.

“Is the Chief Minister trying to say that the state counterpart of the Human Rights and Legal Authority of West Bengal is being run by the BJP? The West Bengal police were earlier instructed to investigate the matter but they didn't and we all know at whose behest the police didn’t work,” further mentioned the BJP lawyer.