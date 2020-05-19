Where are the buses? Priyanka Gandhi accuses UP govt of 'politicising' after it accepts her offer and asks for buses by 10 AM

The letter written early Tuesday at 2.10 a.m. alleged that a letter was received from the Additional Chief Secretary Avneesh Awasthi's office at 11.40 p.m. on late Monday night said that all the buses should report in Lucknow by 10 a.m. on Tuesday is nothing but politics.

Sandeep Singh, Private Secretary of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to Awanish Awasthi, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in which he said: "We received your letter via email late night at 11:40 pm asking us to handover 1,000 buses along with required documents in Lucknow at 10 am."

"Migrant workers are stranded at Uttar Pradesh border, especially Delhi-UP border. At a time when thousands of them are walking on roads and have gathered at Uttar Pradesh border for registration, sending 1,000 empty buses to Lucknow is not only a waste of time and resources but also inhumane," Singh added.

Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh government agreed to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's request to run 1,000 buses for migrant labourers. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi wrote to the personal secretary of Gandhi informing her in this regard and also sought details of the 1,000 buses.

Later, Sandeep Singh, the personal secretary of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, responded to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi's letter and provided him a list of 1,000 buses arranged by the party to help migrants stranded due to lockdown reach their native places.