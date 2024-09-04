 'Whenever You’re Free': MK Stalin Replies To Rahul Gandhi On Asking For Cycle Ride Together In TN; VIDEO
Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday posted a video clip of him riding a bicycle in Chicago which won appreciation in the social media and Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi expressed a wish to cycle with him in Chennai.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 08:38 PM IST
Chennai, Sep 4: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday posted a video clip of him riding a bicycle in Chicago which won appreciation in the social media and Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi expressed a wish to cycle with him in Chennai.

Stalin, who is on a US tour to attract investments to the state, could be seen in the video cycling close to the shoreline in Chicago and said in his post: "Evening’s calm sets the stage for new dreams." While several social media users liked the video clip, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, tagging the video clip asked: "Brother, when are we cycling together in Chennai?

Stalin replied saying, "Dear brother @RahulGandhi, whenever you’re free, let’s ride and explore the heart of Chennai together! Furthermore, the CM said: "A box of sweets is still pending from my side. After our cycling, let’s enjoy a delicious South Indian lunch with sweets at my home."

In June this year, when Stalin greeted Gandhi on his birthday, the Congress leader thanked him and said he was waiting (to get from Stalin) for 'my box of sweets today.' The background to the CM's 'a box of sweets is still pending from my side,' comment could be seen in this context.

The bonhomie between Stalin and Gandhi is well known and the latter had once said in a public meeting that, among politicians, he addressed only the DMK President Stalin as 'brother.'

Early this year, amid hectic electioneering in Tamil Nadu, Gandhi had bought sweets from a shop in Coimbatore and gave it to the Dravidian party chief.

