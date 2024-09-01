Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces ₹3 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of Victims In Thoothukudi Firecracker Factory Blast

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | File pic

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced Rs three lakh as ex gratia for the deceased and one lakh for the injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Thoothukudi on Saturday evening.

About The Blast And Its Impact On People

Notably, two workers identified as Muthukannan (21) and Vijay (25) lost their lives in the incident, which also left four people injured identified as Selvam (21), Prashanth (20), Sendhurkani (45), and Muthumari (41) and are undergoing treatment in Sathankulam Government Hospital.

The blast, which occurred around 5.30 pm, caused damage to two rooms of the Sivashakthi Fireworks factory, which stored firecrackers meant for weddings and temple festivals.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Offers Condolences To The Families Of The Victims

"Condolences to the families of the two victims of the blast, I have also ordered to give three lakh rupees each from the Chief Minister's general relief fund and one lakh rupees each to those seriously injured and undergoing treatment," said CM in a statement.

Recently, Two persons were killed in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district.

"Two persons died in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory at Natham in Dindigul district," Dindigul SP Pratheep said.