 Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces ₹3 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of Victims In Thoothukudi Firecracker Factory Blast
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces ₹3 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of Victims In Thoothukudi Firecracker Factory Blast

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces ₹3 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of Victims In Thoothukudi Firecracker Factory Blast

The blast, which occurred around 5.30 pm, caused damage to two rooms of the Sivashakthi Fireworks factory, which stored firecrackers meant for weddings and temple festivals.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | File pic

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced Rs three lakh as ex gratia for the deceased and one lakh for the injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Thoothukudi on Saturday evening.

About The Blast And Its Impact On People

Notably, two workers identified as Muthukannan (21) and Vijay (25) lost their lives in the incident, which also left four people injured identified as Selvam (21), Prashanth (20), Sendhurkani (45), and Muthumari (41) and are undergoing treatment in Sathankulam Government Hospital.

The blast, which occurred around 5.30 pm, caused damage to two rooms of the Sivashakthi Fireworks factory, which stored firecrackers meant for weddings and temple festivals.

FPJ Shorts
From ₹38 To ₹ 1.17 Crores: X User Touts SME Stocks As Ones With 'Potential'
From ₹38 To ₹ 1.17 Crores: X User Touts SME Stocks As Ones With 'Potential'
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Real Story: All You Need To Know About Vijay Varma's Web Show Based On True Events
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Real Story: All You Need To Know About Vijay Varma's Web Show Based On True Events
West Bengal Horror: On-Duty Nurse At Birbhum Hospital Allegedly Molested By Patient; 2nd Incident In 24 Hours
West Bengal Horror: On-Duty Nurse At Birbhum Hospital Allegedly Molested By Patient; 2nd Incident In 24 Hours
Unseen Photos From Drashti Dhami's Star Studded Baby Shower
Unseen Photos From Drashti Dhami's Star Studded Baby Shower
Read Also
Tamil Nadu Blast: 6 Injured, 2 Shops Gutted After Gas Cylinder Explodes In Tirunelveli; Horrific...
article-image

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Offers Condolences To The Families Of The Victims

"Condolences to the families of the two victims of the blast, I have also ordered to give three lakh rupees each from the Chief Minister's general relief fund and one lakh rupees each to those seriously injured and undergoing treatment," said CM in a statement.

Recently, Two persons were killed in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district.

"Two persons died in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory at Natham in Dindigul district," Dindigul SP Pratheep said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBI & Gujarat Police Achieve Success In Extraditing Major Gambling Offender Dipakkumar Dhirajlal...

CBI & Gujarat Police Achieve Success In Extraditing Major Gambling Offender Dipakkumar Dhirajlal...

West Bengal Horror: On-Duty Nurse At Birbhum Hospital Allegedly Molested By Patient; 2nd Incident In...

West Bengal Horror: On-Duty Nurse At Birbhum Hospital Allegedly Molested By Patient; 2nd Incident In...

IndiGo's Jabalpur-Hyderabad Flight Diverted To Nagpur Due To Bomb Threat

IndiGo's Jabalpur-Hyderabad Flight Diverted To Nagpur Due To Bomb Threat

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces ₹3 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of Victims In Thoothukudi...

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces ₹3 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of Victims In Thoothukudi...

West Bengal Shocker: CT Scan Operator Molests 13-Year-Old Girl In Howrah Hospital, Arrested;...

West Bengal Shocker: CT Scan Operator Molests 13-Year-Old Girl In Howrah Hospital, Arrested;...