 Tamil Nadu Blast: 6 Injured, 2 Shops Gutted After Gas Cylinder Explodes In Tirunelveli; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu Blast: 6 Injured, 2 Shops Gutted After Gas Cylinder Explodes In Tirunelveli; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Tamil Nadu Blast: 6 Injured, 2 Shops Gutted After Gas Cylinder Explodes In Tirunelveli; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

At least six people were injured, and two shops were gutted in the fire following a gas cylinder explosion at a shop in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu

ANIUpdated: Friday, May 31, 2024, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu Blast: 6 Injured, 2 Shops Gutted After Gas Cylinder Explodes In Tirunelveli; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces | | X

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), May 31: At least six people were injured, and two shops were gutted in the fire following a gas cylinder explosion at a shop in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, police officials said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday at a samosa shop on North Radha Road in Tirunelveli, where 6 people, including the shop employee, were injured. Following this, the fire service personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire, the police added.

Read Also
Odisha: 3 Dead, Over 30 Suffer Serious Burn Injuries After Heap Of Firecrackers Explode During...
article-image

Earlier on May 11, an explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory at Narayanapuram Pudur, near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district. No casualties were reported in the fire incident. Fire tenders reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident and extinguished the fire.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu Blast: 6 Injured, 2 Shops Gutted After Gas Cylinder Explodes In Tirunelveli; Horrific...

Tamil Nadu Blast: 6 Injured, 2 Shops Gutted After Gas Cylinder Explodes In Tirunelveli; Horrific...

Shocking Video: Retired Soldier Collapses On Stage Due To Heart Attack While Performing In Front Of...

Shocking Video: Retired Soldier Collapses On Stage Due To Heart Attack While Performing In Front Of...

Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6

Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6

Bihar: 10 Poll Personnel Among 14 Dead Due To Heatstroke Amid Rising Temperature In Sate

Bihar: 10 Poll Personnel Among 14 Dead Due To Heatstroke Amid Rising Temperature In Sate

Video: Former Miss Vizag Accompanied By Media Barges Into Room To Catch Her Husband Red-Handed...

Video: Former Miss Vizag Accompanied By Media Barges Into Room To Catch Her Husband Red-Handed...