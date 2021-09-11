e-Paper Get App

Vijay Rupani resigns as Gujarat Chief Minister
Updated on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 03:27 PM IST

When will primary schools in Karnataka reopen? Here's what Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has to say

IANS
When will primary schools in Karnataka reopen? Here's what Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has to say | Pic for representation

With the decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state and successful functioning of higher secondary schools and colleges after reopening, the Karnataka government is mulling to start primary schools for classes 1 to 5.

Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on Saturday said the state government will take a decision on the opening of schools for classes 1 to 5 after consultations with the technical experts committee formed on Covid-19.

"We are holding a meeting with experts committee soon. The matter will be deliberated upon and a decision will be taken after their consent," he added.

The Karnataka government reopened schools and colleges on August 23 for classes 9 to 12. After successfully conducting classes across the state, a decision has been taken to reopen schools for students of classes 6 to 9.

The Recognised Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA) in Karnataka has been demanding the reopening of primary schools for a long time. RUPSA President Halanuru S Lepaksha had warned the Karnataka government that they will stage protests if primary schools are not opened now. However, the state government has decided to tread a cautious path with respect to opening primary schools.

All districts in Karnataka have recorded less than 2 per cent Covid positivity rate. The weekend curfews have been lifted from this week in the districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra after taking stringent measures to prevent Covid-19 infections. The state government has restricted the movement of students, employees, among others, coming from Kerala to the state till October 31.

Experts say that the threat of spreading Covid-19 infections looms large as the BJP government in the state has lowered its guard by allowing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The experts' committee could ask the state government to take a decision after observing the situation after the Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 03:27 PM IST
