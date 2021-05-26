'When we fought against Pakistan, you asked for evidence': BJP's Sambit Patra on Kejriwal's Pak analogy on COVID-19 vaccine shortage

Commenting on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Pakistan remark on the ongoing covid-19 vaccination BJP leader Sambit Patra today said that the Delhi CM has tried to bring Pakistan into our fight against the pandemic outbreak.

Today while urging the Centre to increase the covid vaccine doses supply, Arvind Kejriwal told " if Pakistan attempts war on India, will the centre leave states to defend themselves? Will they ask, did Delhi make nuclear bombs, did Uttar Pradesh buy tanks?"

Reacting over his comment, Sambit Patra responded saying, "Arvind Kejriwal tried to bring Pakistan into our fight against COVID. I want to tell you that no State will have to develop its own weapons." "Sad thing is that when we fight against Pakistan surgical strike, that time too you did politics and asked for evidence," he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party Chief said that there's no vaccine in Delhi. "For 4 days vaccination centres for the 18-44 age group are shut and not just here but across India, several centres are shut. Today when we should have opened new centres, but now we are also shutting the existing ones, which is not good," he added.