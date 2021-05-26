COVID-19: Centre's letters on Delhi vaccine doses quota contradict 'liberal policy' claim

The Central government in its liberalisation policy for the COVID-19 vaccine which had come into effect on May 1 seems to contradict from the fixed specific quotas for how much vaccine the Delhi government can directly purchase from manufacturers. The Centre had announced the liberalisation policy on April 21, where in the Centre which was the only sole procurer of the vaccines then gave the liberty to the states to procure vaccines.

As per the policy, the state governments and private hospitals have been allowed to directly buy up to 50 percent of the stock of vaccine makers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech.

The Centre defended the new policy after facing criticism, claiming it is in response to states demanding greater freedom in being able to access vaccines. However as per a NDTV report, the liberalisation policy seems to contradict.