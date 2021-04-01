When silence became a roar: Thousands flood Twitter in support of Sadhguru's #FreeTNTemples movement

"44,000 Tamil Temples are in a state of decay. If you share my anguish, take a few moments, shoot a video of yourself standing silently and post on social media. May your silent support ring in the ears of law makers and compel them to #FreeTNTemples," Sadhguru wrote on Twitter.

Social media influencer Shilpa Reddy shared a silent video on Instagram with the caption: "Demonstrating solidarity to save our rich Cultural energy centres."

Support for the movement even came from across the border with Sajan Permar, a Twitter user from Pakistan, joining Sadhguru's campaign to free temples in Tamil Nadu from government control. "#FreeTNTemples. It's silent appeal, not a protest," he wrote on Twitter.