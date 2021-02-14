'Whatever be circumstance...': Rahul Gandhi plays 'No CAA' card in Assam

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday vowed that his party, if voted to power, will never implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 or CAA in Assam.

Speaking at Sivasagar in Assam, the former Congress president said, "Whatever be circumstance, we will never implement CAA if voted to power." Rahul and other Congress leaders wore a "gamcha" with "No CAA" printed on it.

The CAA, passed in 2019 by the BJP government at the Centre, promises fast-tracked citizenship to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014. The law faced protests across the country, including in Assam where people alleged that it would be used to change the demography by granting citizenship to Bangladeshi immigrants who arrived in Assam illegally.

Speaking at the rally, Rahul said his party will protect the principle of Assam Accord and will not deviate an inch from it.