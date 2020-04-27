What social distancing? Newly appointed MP Health Minister foregoes mask; receives grand welcome upon reaching his hometown

Since the fall of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, the state has been functioning without a Health Minister. This of course has stirred up quite the hornet’s nest, what with the country being in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government rectified this recently, appointing BJP leader Narottam Mishra as the Health Minister.

But if recent visuals are anything to go by, the state should not be relaxing just yet.

After a low-key appointment ceremony, Mishra returned to his hometown of Datia. There he was welcomed with open arms, and celebrations that appeared to include an aarti, even as shutterbugs looked on. It is quite the crush, and neither Mishra nor his associates are wearing masks.

According to an NDTV report, he did not wear a mask to his office either.