PM Modi interacts with CMs, says lockdown 3.0 may extend for Red Zones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Chief Ministers of states via video conferencing to discuss the emerging situation and plan ahead for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

During interaction, PM Modi highlighted the importance for states to enforce guidelines strictly in the hotspots i.e. the red zone areas. The Prime Minister stated that the efforts of the states should be directed towards converting the red zones into orange and thereafter to green zones.

During the meeting, PM Modi said situation in many countries, including India was almost similar at the start of March. However, due to timely measures, India has been able to protect many people. He, however, forewarned that danger of virus is far from over and constant vigilance is of paramount importance.

Prime Minister said that the country has seen two Lockdowns till now, both different in certain aspects, and now we have to think of the way ahead. He said that as per experts, the impact of coronavirus will remain visible in the coming months. Reiterating the mantra of ‘do gaz doori’, he said that masks and face covers will become part of our lives in the days ahead. He added that under the circumstances, everyone’s aim must be rapid response. He pointed out that many people are self-declaring whether they have cough and cold or symptoms, and that this is a welcome sign.