Flaunting 'gamcha mask': Prime Minister Narendra Modi updates Twitter profile picture with Manipuri 'gamcha' mask, BJP leaders follow

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen covering his face with a Manipuri 'gamcha' (towel) during his address to the nation in which he announced the extension of the 21-day lockdown.
The lockdown has now extended until May 3.
"Wearing a face cover is an essential exercise during the lockdown for people when they step out of their homes," PM Modi said.
Worn by most men, the Manipuri gamcha is also a cultural symbol.
Soon after, many other BJP leaders followed suit.
With a record 51 fatalities within 24 hours, the death toll due to coronavirus jumped to 324 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 9,352 on Monday, an increase of 905 since Sunday evening.
