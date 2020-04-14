Flaunting 'gamcha mask': Prime Minister Narendra Modi updates Twitter profile picture with Manipuri 'gamcha' mask, BJP leaders follow

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen covering his face with a Manipuri 'gamcha' (towel) during his address to the nation in which he announced the extension of the 21-day lockdown.

The lockdown has now extended until May 3.

"Wearing a face cover is an essential exercise during the lockdown for people when they step out of their homes," PM Modi said.

Worn by most men, the Manipuri gamcha is also a cultural symbol.