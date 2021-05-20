What is White Fungus? Symptoms, risk factors and other details we know so far

Amid the second wave of COVID-19, India saw several cases of Black Fungus (also known as Mucormycosis).

Now, it has been reported that, Patna, capital city of Bihar has reported four cases of White Fungus.

Here's what we know about the fungal infection so far:

As per a report by Zee News, Dr SN Singh, Head of Microbiology, Department of PMCH, confirmed cases of white fungus. He said that 4 such cases were detected so far and all the 4 patients showed COVID-19 symptoms but had tested negative in every test. He said that after a detailed investigation, it was revealed that they were infected with white fungus.

The doctor added that all patients are doing fine after they were administered with anti-fungal medicines.