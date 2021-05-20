What is White Fungus? Symptoms, risk factors and other details we know so far

Amid the second wave of COVID-19, India saw several cases of Black Fungus (also known as Mucormycosis).
Now, it has been reported that, Patna, capital city of Bihar has reported four cases of White Fungus.
Here's what we know about the fungal infection so far:
As per a report by Zee News, Dr SN Singh, Head of Microbiology, Department of PMCH, confirmed cases of white fungus. He said that 4 such cases were detected so far and all the 4 patients showed COVID-19 symptoms but had tested negative in every test. He said that after a detailed investigation, it was revealed that they were infected with white fungus.
The doctor added that all patients are doing fine after they were administered with anti-fungal medicines.
Is it dangerous than black fungus?
Health experts said that the white fungus infection is more dangerous than black fungus. They said that it not only affects patients lungs but also other parts of the body like nails, stomach, skin, kidney, brain and even private parts and mouth.
What are the symptoms of white fungus and who is at risk?
Doctors said that symptoms of white fungus is very similar to that of COVID-19. The infection can be detected by performing HRCT test.
It is being said that people with existing medical issues like diabetes or those who are on steriods for a long time aee at risk of getting infected with white fungus.
Centre asks states to make 'black fungus' notifiable disease under Epidemic Act
The Union Health Ministry on Thursday asked states and Union Territories (UTs) to make Mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the epidemic disease act 1897. This comes after a number of states reported increasing cases of Mucormycosis.
The ministry, in a letter, said that in recent times a new challenge in the form of a fungal infection namely mucormycosis has emerged and is reported from many states amongst COVID-19 patients, especially those on steroid therapy and deranged sugar control.
The treatment of this fungal infection requires a multidisciplinary approach consisting of eye surgeons, ENT specialists, general surgeon, neurosurgeon and dental maxillo facial surgeon, among others, and institution of Amphotericin-B injection as an antifungal medicine.
The ministry also asked to make it mandatory for all these facilities to report all suspected and confirmed cases to Health Department through the district level Chief Medical Officer and subsequently to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP) surveillance system.
