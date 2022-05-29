What is Masked Aadhaar suggested by UIDAI? Here's how to download and use it

Representational image |

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has warned the people not to share photocopies of Aadhaar with any organizations citing its misuse. The authority has suggested the use of masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of your Aadhaar number that can be downloaded from UIDAI's official website https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

Meaning of Masked Aadhaar:

In the masked Aadhaar card ID issued by the UIDAI, only the last 4 digits of one's Aadhaar card are visible. First 8 base numbers of the Aadhaar card are written as 'XXXX-XXXX' in masked Aadhaar card ID. So, an Aadhaar card holder's Aadhaar card number becomes invisible to strangers, which prevents one's Aadhaar from being misused.

Here's how you can download the Masked Aadhaar Card:

To ensure safety from any kind of misuse, an Aadhaar card holder can download one's masked Aadhaar card online in 6 simple steps. Here is step by step guide:

1. Login at official UIDAI website - https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. and click at 'Download Aadhaar' option

2. Select Aadhar / VID / Enrollment ID option and tick at masked Aadhaar option

3. Enter the details sought there and click at 'Request OTP' option

4. An OTP will be sent on your Aadhaar-registered mobile number

5. Enter the OTP and click at 'Download Aadhaar'

6. Now, your masked Aadhaar card will become available for download

7. The Aadhaar letter PDF password will be in 8 characters: combination of the first four letters of your name (as in Aadhaar) in CAPITAL letters and year of birth in YYYY format