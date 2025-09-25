What Is Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile? India’s Next-Generation Strategic Weapon Successfully Tested From Rail-Based Mobile Launcher |

New Delhi: India achieved a major milestone in its defence capabilities on Thursday with the successful test launch of the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime (Agni-P) missile from a specially designed rail-based mobile launcher system. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the development, congratulating the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and the armed forces for the achievement.

India has carried out the successful launch of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile from a Rail based Mobile launcher system. This next generation missile is designed to cover a range up to 2000 km and is equipped with various advanced features.



The first-of-its-kind launch… pic.twitter.com/00GpGSNOeE — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 25, 2025

Rajnath Singh Lauds DRDO & Armed Forces

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in his post on X, said, “India has successfully launched the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile from a Rail-based Mobile Launcher. Congratulations to DRDO, SFC and the Armed Forces. This test makes India part of a select group of nations capable of such advanced systems.”

The test places India among a select group of nations with the capability to launch missiles from a canisterised system mounted on a rail network, giving the country enhanced mobility, flexibility, and survivability in the event of hostile action. It is also a major step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of self-reliance under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile was successfully tested on 24 Sep 2025 from a Rail based Mobile launcher. This will be a force multiplier to strategic forces, with a game changer road cum rail missile system pic.twitter.com/bEmDQoHNUf — DRDO (@DRDO_India) September 25, 2025

What Is Agni-Prime Missile?

Agni-Prime is a next-generation, medium-range ballistic missile designed to strike targets up to 2,000 kilometres away. Built with a two-stage, solid-fuel propulsion system, the missile can be launched from both road-based and rail-based platforms, offering versatile deployment options. It carries advanced guidance and navigation systems, including redundant features to ensure pinpoint accuracy even under adverse conditions.

One of the defining aspects of the recent test was its demonstration of the rail-based mobile launcher. This system allows the missile to move freely across the rail network without pre-conditions, offering cross-country mobility and enabling launch within a short reaction time. Such mobility reduces detection risks, making the missile force harder for adversaries to track or neutralise through pre-emptive strikes.

Defence officials highlighted that the trial validated three critical features: rapid reaction capability, low-visibility deployment and survivability against enemy surveillance. These elements boost India’s secure second-strike capability, a crucial factor in maintaining strategic deterrence.

Agni-Prime also incorporates cutting-edge technologies such as improved composite materials, better weight management, and superior accuracy systems compared to earlier versions in the Agni series. Its canisterised configuration enables quick deployment, storage, and transport, enhancing operational readiness.

With this successful test, India further strengthens its position in the global arena of missile technology, reaffirming its ability to develop indigenous systems that meet modern security challenges while ensuring strategic stability.