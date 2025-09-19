What Is Fentanyl? The Deadly Drug Behind US Visa Ban On Indian Businesspersons

The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi has revoked and denied visas for certain Indian business executives, citing their involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursors. | File Image

New Delhi: The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi has revoked and denied visas for certain Indian business executives, citing their involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursors. Close family members of these individuals may also be barred from entering the United States.

The move, taken under provisions of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act, signals Washington’s determination to choke the supply of fentanyl a synthetic opioid now at the heart of America’s drug crisis.

A Drug Far More Potent Than Heroin

Fentanyl is a man-made opioid developed in the 1960s and approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for medical use as a powerful painkiller and anesthetic. In medical settings, it is used to treat severe pain, often in cancer patients.

But fentanyl’s potency makes it extremely dangerous. It is 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times more powerful than heroin. Just two milligrams the size of a few grains of salt can be enough to kill an adult.

From Medicine to Menace

While fentanyl still has legitimate medical uses, its illegal mass production has turned it into a deadly threat. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported that fentanyl was linked to more than 48,000 overdose deaths in 2024 alone. That makes it the leading cause of opioid-related deaths in the country.

American officials have even called fentanyl “the leading cause of death among people aged 18 to 45.” The crisis has grown so severe that Washington has accused China of being the main source of fentanyl and its related substances trafficked into the United States.

Global Ripples, Local Impact

The fentanyl trade is not just an American problem. It has now triggered diplomatic action in India, with business leaders linked to fentanyl precursors facing U.S. visa bans. “Individuals and organizations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences,” said U.S. Chargé d’affaires Jorgan Andrews.

The U.S. says it will continue to work with the Indian government to stop the flow of fentanyl into American markets. The message is clear: this drug, though born as a pain reliever, has become a global menace with deadly consequences