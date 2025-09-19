VIDEO: After Jaish, Lashkar Terrorist Exposes Pakistan, Confirms Markaz Taiba Hit In Operation Sindoor, Says Rebuilding 'Underway'

VIDEO: After Jaiish, Lashkar Terrorist Exposes Pakistan, Confirms Markaz Taiba Hit In Operation Sindoor, Says Rebuilding 'Underway' | X/@OsintTV

Islamabad: In an unexpected admission, a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative publicly confirmed that the group’s headquarters at Markaz Taiba in Muridke, Pakistan, was destroyed by Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor on May 7. The statement directly contradicts Pakistan’s earlier claims denying any militant presence at the site.

In a widely shared video, the LeT commander, identified as Qaasim, is seen standing amid the rubble at the Muridke site, saying, “I am standing on the ruins of Markaz Taiba in Muridke, which was destroyed in the (Indian) attack.” He adds that construction is underway to rebuild the complex “bigger than before”.



🚨 🇵🇰👺 After Jaish commander ilyas kashmiri now Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Qaasim has torn apart Pakistan’s lies on Muridke terror camps.



👉 Standing in front of the demolished Markaz E Taiba camp, which destroyed in #OperationSindoor, he admits that many terrorists… pic.twitter.com/S80p9wLSFy — OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) September 19, 2025

Markaz Taiba Confirmed as Strike Target

The Muridke complex, located in Pakistan’s Punjab province, has long been associated with Lashkar’s recruitment and training operations. Qaasim, in the video, openly acknowledged that numerous “mujahideen and talaba (students)” had received training at the Markaz Taiba mosque and had gone on to achieve “victory (faiz)”.

Pakistan previously claimed that the site was no longer in use by the group. However, Qaasim’s video, showing active reconstruction, undermines this narrative. Intelligence sources in India have corroborated that Lashkar is discreetly rebuilding the complex, aiming to reopen it by February 5, 2026 to coincide with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A second video featuring Qaasim further urged Pakistani youth to join Daura-e-Suffa, a militant indoctrination and basic combat training course conducted at the Muridke centre.

Impact of Operation Sindoor

In a separate viral video, Saifullah Kasuri, deputy chief of LeT, was heard claiming that Pakistan’s military and government had financially supported the rebuilding of the Muridke headquarters. A dossier prepared by Indian intelligence reportedly supports these claims.

Earlier, Jaish commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri also confirmed significant damage to their operations in Bahawalpur and revealed that top Pakistan Army officials had attended funerals o those killed in the strikes.