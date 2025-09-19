 VIDEO: After Jaish, Lashkar Terrorist Exposes Pakistan, Confirms Markaz Taiba Hit In Operation Sindoor, Says Rebuilding 'Underway'
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldVIDEO: After Jaish, Lashkar Terrorist Exposes Pakistan, Confirms Markaz Taiba Hit In Operation Sindoor, Says Rebuilding 'Underway'

VIDEO: After Jaish, Lashkar Terrorist Exposes Pakistan, Confirms Markaz Taiba Hit In Operation Sindoor, Says Rebuilding 'Underway'

In a widely shared video, the LeT commander, identified as Qaasim, is seen standing amid the rubble at the Muridke site, saying, “I am standing on the ruins of Markaz Taiba in Muridke, which was destroyed in the (Indian) attack.”

AditiUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: After Jaiish, Lashkar Terrorist Exposes Pakistan, Confirms Markaz Taiba Hit In Operation Sindoor, Says Rebuilding 'Underway' | X/@OsintTV

Islamabad: In an unexpected admission, a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative publicly confirmed that the group’s headquarters at Markaz Taiba in Muridke, Pakistan, was destroyed by Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor on May 7. The statement directly contradicts Pakistan’s earlier claims denying any militant presence at the site.

In a widely shared video, the LeT commander, identified as Qaasim, is seen standing amid the rubble at the Muridke site, saying, “I am standing on the ruins of Markaz Taiba in Muridke, which was destroyed in the (Indian) attack.” He adds that construction is underway to rebuild the complex “bigger than before”.

Have a look at the viral video here:

Markaz Taiba Confirmed as Strike Target

FPJ Shorts
NCP Factions Unite Against BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar For Comments On Jayant Patil (VIDEO)
NCP Factions Unite Against BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar For Comments On Jayant Patil (VIDEO)
Food Review: Discover Secrets Of Burmese Cuisine At Mumbai's Burma Burma; Their Salads Are Better Than Yours!
Food Review: Discover Secrets Of Burmese Cuisine At Mumbai's Burma Burma; Their Salads Are Better Than Yours!
Prime Minister Modi & UK Counterpart Keir Starmer Will Attend The Annual Global Fintech Fest In Mumbai, 500 Investors Across The Globe To Join
Prime Minister Modi & UK Counterpart Keir Starmer Will Attend The Annual Global Fintech Fest In Mumbai, 500 Investors Across The Globe To Join
VIDEO: 8-Year-Old Kerala Girl Saved By Group Of Men When Began Choking On Chewing Gum In Middle Of Road
VIDEO: 8-Year-Old Kerala Girl Saved By Group Of Men When Began Choking On Chewing Gum In Middle Of Road

The Muridke complex, located in Pakistan’s Punjab province, has long been associated with Lashkar’s recruitment and training operations. Qaasim, in the video, openly acknowledged that numerous “mujahideen and talaba (students)” had received training at the Markaz Taiba mosque and had gone on to achieve “victory (faiz)”.

Pakistan previously claimed that the site was no longer in use by the group. However, Qaasim’s video, showing active reconstruction, undermines this narrative. Intelligence sources in India have corroborated that Lashkar is discreetly rebuilding the complex, aiming to reopen it by February 5, 2026 to coincide with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A second video featuring Qaasim further urged Pakistani youth to join Daura-e-Suffa, a militant indoctrination and basic combat training course conducted at the Muridke centre.

Impact of Operation Sindoor

In a separate viral video, Saifullah Kasuri, deputy chief of LeT, was heard claiming that Pakistan’s military and government had financially supported the rebuilding of the Muridke headquarters. A dossier prepared by Indian intelligence reportedly supports these claims.

Earlier, Jaish commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri also confirmed significant damage to their operations in Bahawalpur and revealed that top Pakistan Army officials had attended funerals o those killed in the strikes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: After Jaish, Lashkar Terrorist Exposes Pakistan, Confirms Markaz Taiba Hit In Operation...

VIDEO: After Jaish, Lashkar Terrorist Exposes Pakistan, Confirms Markaz Taiba Hit In Operation...

'American Mentality Must...': Here's What Indian Techie Mohammed Nizamuddin Said In His Last Post...

'American Mentality Must...': Here's What Indian Techie Mohammed Nizamuddin Said In His Last Post...

Who Was Mohammed Nizamuddin? 30-Year-Old Indian-Origin Techie Shot Dead By Cops In United States

Who Was Mohammed Nizamuddin? 30-Year-Old Indian-Origin Techie Shot Dead By Cops In United States

Will A Surprise U-Turn Change India-US Trade Forever? Top Advisor Hints Tariff Cut Could Be Just...

Will A Surprise U-Turn Change India-US Trade Forever? Top Advisor Hints Tariff Cut Could Be Just...

Indian Student Turned Professional From Telangana Shot Dead By US Police In California, Family Seeks...

Indian Student Turned Professional From Telangana Shot Dead By US Police In California, Family Seeks...