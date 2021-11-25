What did PM Modi tell Yogi Adityanath by placing arms around him in viral photo? Rajnath Singh has an answer

Sitapur (UP): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday indicated that the BJP wants Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to remain at the crease and ensure a party victory in the coming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The cricketing analogy came at convention here of the BJP's polling booth-level leaders, where Singh interpreted a recent photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath.

The PM has his arm around the chief minister's shoulders in the picture.

Singh said the PM appears to be whispering in the CM's ear, "Just keep batting Yogi ji and and the BJP's win is assured." After speculation weeks back that the BJP might pick a new chief minister for Uttar Pradesh ahead of next year's assembly polls, the party appears keen to dispel the impression.

On a recent visit to the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah even suggested that voting for Adityanath in 2022 was important if people wanted to see a return of the BJP at the Centre in the next Lok Sabha elections.

On Thursday, Singh said the Centre decided to withdraw its agriculture laws as the BJP is "sensitive" towards farmers.

He attacked the opposition Congress and the Samajwadi Party, saying his own party can never "fire bullets" on farmers and "Ram bhakts".

"Our party is always sensitive towards farmers. That's why our prime minister has repealed the farm laws," he said referring to the farmers' year-long agitation.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party, he said it believes in divisive politics as its leaders talk about Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who was responsible for the Partition.

Even the Muslim fraternity has condemned the SP for this, he said, in an apparent reference to a remark by opposition party chief Akhilesh Yadav at public meeting where he equated the founder of Pakistan with freedom fighters like Sardar Patel.

He described the previous SP government as one of "goons", who he said now feared Adityanath.

"The BJP wants to form a government for the country and not for the pleasure of power. Our party is the world's largest party because of dedicated workers like you," he said.

The BJP does not make false promises like other political parties and its manifesto is free from false claims, he said.

The defence minister claimed that by 2024, everyone in the country will have a cemented house. He said every district in the state will have a medical college.

He said Adityanath had handled the Covid situation in the state in an exemplary manner.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 10:38 PM IST