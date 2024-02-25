Wets Bengal: TMC Not Shielding Shahjahan Sheikh, Claims Abhishek Banerjee Amid Allegations; Points to Judicial Constraints On State Police

TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan | File photo

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said that TMC is ‘not shielding’ party leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

Addressing the media, Banerjee claimed that the hands of the state police are ‘tied’ by the judiciary.

“I want to say that the judiciary is guarding Shahjahan Sheikh so that this stays in the news. The High Court has tied the hands of the state police as the SIT got a stay order against the FIR of the West Bengal police,” said Banerjee.

The TMC national secretary also mentioned that if his party can take measures against Partha Chatterjee and Jyotipriya Mullick then the party can also take action against Shahjahan.

“Businessman Sudipta Sen was arrested by the state police from Kashmir due to the Saradha scam. The TMC has also taken action against Partha Chatterjee and Jyotipriya Mullick. Then why will it not take action against Shahjahan? If anyone is responsible for atrocities on people or involved in corruption, the party won’t support or strict action will be taken,” added Banerjee.

Taking potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Banerjee said, “BJP leaders on an alternate basis (daily) followed by various committees are visiting Sandeshkhali because Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some outsiders who are coming to Bengal have instructed from Delhi to keep this issue alive and to maintain this media hype.”

Meanwhile, earlier this day the women of Sandeshkhali again protested demanding arrest of TMC leader Ajit Maity and Maity had to take shelter to a civic volunteer’s house for over five hours before he was detained by the police.

“I was in BJP and was forced to join TMC. But I am not involved with any corruption,” said Maity contradicting the claims of the agitating women.

TMC ministers Partha Bhowmick and Sujit Bose who once again visited the strife torn areas on Sunday were seen taking part in a kirtan celebration and state irrigation minister Partha Bhowmick claimed that people are ‘happy’.

Bhowmick also rubbishes the ‘importance’ of Ajit Maity in the party.

On the other hand a fact finding committee on Human Rights Violations that visited Sandeshkhali to talk to the allegedly affected people was not allowed to enter the area and was detained by police but was later released.