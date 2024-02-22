West Bengal: Sikhs Meet Governor; Urge Action Against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari For His 'Khalistani' Jibe At IPS Officer

The protesting people from the Sikh community and members of various Gurudwara met West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday urging him to intervene over the alleged ‘Khalistani’ jibe at an IPS officer Jaspreet Singh by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Letter submitted to Governor

“We have urged the Governor to conduct a thorough investigation of the matter and hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions. Additionally, we call upon the political leaders to refrain from engaging in divisive rhetoric and to instead promote mutual respect and understanding among all communities,” read the letter submitted to the Governor.

However, the Governor assured 'to stand' by the Punjabi community, read the letter of Governor to the protestors. The protestors also burnt the effigy of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and also protested outside the BJP headquarters.

The protestors also urged people from all communities to join their protests on Friday against the alleged ‘Khalistani’ jibe. On Wednesday Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also slammed BJP for the alleged remark to an IPS officer at Dhamakhali.

“What was the fault of the Punjabi officer doing his duty? Is there no Punjabi regiment in the force? If a Punjabi officer wears a turban, will you call him Khalistani? Will you call a Muslim officer Pakistani? Time and again I have been called by many names by the BJP. You are blot on West Bengal. You have brought shame to West Bengal.” Mamata was heard saying at an event.