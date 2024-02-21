West Bengal DGP, ADG Visit Sandeshkhali, Conduct Meeting At Police Station

Kolkata: West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, accompanied by senior police officers including ADG Supratim Sarkar, visited Sandeshkhali on Wednesday and conducted meetings at the Sandeshkhali police station.

According to sources, the top police officials instructed civic volunteers and others to engage with the local residents. They were also observed visiting various areas.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the Sandeshkhali incident and will be dispatching a delegation to the site.

"NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of media reports on unabated human rights violations due to continued violence in #Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. #NHRC team led by a Member also to conduct a spot inquiry," stated the human rights body.

In another development, women in Sandeshkhali staged a protest against Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh over his comments.

"Ghosh thinks that we are fabricating the incident. Let him come and see. The Chief Minister can also come, and we will show her our Aadhar card to prove that we are not outsiders but local villagers of Sandeshkhali," said a protesting woman.

Furthermore, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women's wing protested outside Ghosh’s residence following his alleged disrespectful remarks towards BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul during a Bengali talk show.

"TMC spokesperson @KunalGhoshAgain doesn’t know how to RESPECT WOMAN of BENGAL. SANDESHKHALI women. A WOMAN MLA HE tells the complaints of women of Sandeshkhali as FAKE. Publicly he abuses me as 'BEHAYA NIRLOJJO'. This is your party’s respect for WOMEN," remarked Agnimitra.