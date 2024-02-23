West Bengal: BJP Leader Arrested For Running Sex Racket, Party Denies Association With Accused | Representational Image

Tussle between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) started after a police officer said that a BJP leader along with 10 others were arrested for allegedly running a sex racket.

After police raided a hotel in Sankrail area in Howrah district, one Sabyasachi Ghosh and his associates were arrested and on being produced before the court seven days police custody was given to them.

TMC youth wing president Saayoni Ghosh taking to X, said, “The BJP is working overtime to malign Mamata Banerjee’s image. The same BJP’s Howrah Kisan Morcha Secretary Sabyasachi Ghosh has been arrested from a hotel in Sankrail for running a prostitution racket involving minor girls.”

The saffron camp however, in an official communique had denied association of Sabyasachi Ghosh with West Bengal BJP.

"This is yet another desperate attempt by the WB police to distract from the issue of rape and torture in Sandeshkhali in order to protect Mamata Banerjee. People of West Bengal want to know where is Shahjahan Sheikh? This is the only question which Mamata Banerjee and West Bengal police need to answer,” read the communique.