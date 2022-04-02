Western Railway to run 2 summer superfast special trains between Ahmedabad- Kanpur and Okha- Delhi Sarai Rohilla

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run two Summer Superfast Special Trains on special fares between Ahmedabad - Kanpur Central and Okha - Delhi Sarai Rohilla.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under:

Train No. 01906/05 Ahmedabad – Kanpur Central Superfast Special [26 Trips]:

Train No. 01906 Ahmedabad – Kanpur Central Special will depart from Ahmedabad every Tuesday at 15.05 hrs and will reach Kanpur at 11.55 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 5th April to 28th June 2022.

Similarly, Train No. 01905 Kanpur Central – Ahmedabad Special will depart from Kanpur Central every Monday at 15.35 hrs and will reach Ahmedabad at 11.00 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 4th April to 27th June 2022.

Enroute this train will halt at Nadiad, Anand, Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, Bayana, Rupbas, Fatehpur Sikri, Agra Fort, Tundla and Etawah stations in both directions. The train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 09523/24 Okha – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Special [18 Trips]:

Train No. 09523 Okha - Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special will depart from Okha every Tuesday at 10.00 hrs and will reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 10.10 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 19th April to 14th June 2022.

Similarly, Train No. 09524 Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special will depart from Delhi Sarai Rohilla every Wednesday at 13.20 hrs and will reach Okha at 13.50 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 20th April to 15th June 2022.

Enroute this train will halt at Dwarka, Khambhaliya, Jamnagar, Hapa, Rajkot Jn., Surendranagar Jn., Viramgam Jn., Mahesana Jn., Unjha, Siddhpur, Palanpur Jn., Abu Road, Falna, Marwar Jn., Beawar, Ajmer Jn., Jaipur, Gandhi Nagar Jaipur, Bandikui, Alwar and Rewari stations in both directions.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The booking of Train No. 01906 will open on 03 April 2022 and Train No. 09523 will open on 04 April 2022 at the PRS counter and IRCTC official website.

The above trains will run as Special Trains at special fares. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

ALSO READ Central Railway to run 26 weekly summer special trains between Pune-Virangana Lakshmibai Jn

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:21 PM IST