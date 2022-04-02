Central Railway to run 26 weekly summer special trains between Pune-Virangana Lakshmibai Jn

Central Railway will run 26 Superfast/Express weekly summer special trains on special charges between Pune and Virangana Lakshmibai Jn. to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season.

The details are as under:'

01921 Superfast weekly special will leave Pune at 15.15 hrs every Thursday from 07.04.2022 to 30.06.2022 (13 trips) and will arrive Virangana Lakshmibai Jn. at 09.35 hrs the next day.

01922 Weekly special will leave Virangana Lakshmibai Jn. at 12.50 hrs every Wednesday from 06.04.2022 to 29.06.2022 (13 trips) and will arrive Pune at 11.35 hrs the next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Bhopal, Vidisha, Bina and Lalitpur.

Composition: One AC 2-Tier, Five AC 3-Tier, 4 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class including Guard's Brake Van and one generator van.

Reservation: Bookings for special train No. 01921 on special charges will open on 04.04.2022 at all computerised reservation centres and the official IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in. For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:13 PM IST