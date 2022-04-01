Central Railway to run 36 superfast bi-weekly summer special trains between Mumbai and Samastipur

Central Railway has decided to run 36 Superfast bi-weekly summer special trains on special charges between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai and Samastipur Junction to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season.

The details are as follows:

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Samastipur Jn. Bi-weekly Superfast Special (36 trips).

01043 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 hrs every Sunday and Thursday from 10.04.2022 to 09.06.2022 (18 trips) and will arrive at Samastipur Junction at 21.15 hrs the next day.

01044 special will leave Samastipur Junction at 23.30 hrs every Monday and Friday from 11.04.2022 to 10.06.2022 (18 trips) and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 07.40 hrs on the third day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Allahabad Chheoki Jn., Mirzapur, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra Jn., Hajipur Jn., Muzaffarpur Jn.

Composition: One AC 2-Tier, Five AC 3-Tier, One AC 3-Tier Economy, 10 Sleeper Class and 3 General Second Class.

Reservation: Bookings for special train No. 01043 on special charges will open on 03.04.2022 at all computerised reservation centres and the IRCTC website

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 08:09 PM IST