Western Railway introduces additional stoppage at Valsad station for Vapi – Izzatnagar special train

In a move aimed at enhancing passenger convenience, Western Railway has announced an additional stoppage at Valsad station for the summer special Train No. 09005/09006 Vapi – Izzatnagar Special Train.

According to a senior officer of Western Railway, starting from the journey commencing on May 26, 2023, Train No. 09005 Vapi – Izzatnagar Special Train will now halt at Valsad station. The train is scheduled to arrive at Valsad station at 12:50 noon and depart at 12:52 noon.

Similarly, starting from the journey commencing on May 27, 2023, Train No. 09006 Izzatnagar – Vapi Special Train will also make an additional halt at Valsad station. The train is expected to arrive at Valsad station at 12:40 am (midnight) and depart at 12:42 am.

Passengers seeking more detailed information are advised to visit the official website of the Indian Railways at www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

This new stoppage at Valsad station for the Vapi – Izzatnagar Special Train aims to provide greater convenience to passengers traveling between these destinations.