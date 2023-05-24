 Western Railway introduces additional stoppage at Valsad station for Vapi – Izzatnagar special train
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWestern Railway introduces additional stoppage at Valsad station for Vapi – Izzatnagar special train

Western Railway introduces additional stoppage at Valsad station for Vapi – Izzatnagar special train

According to a senior officer of Western Railway, starting from the journey commencing on May 26, 2023, Train No. 09005 Vapi – Izzatnagar Special Train will now halt at Valsad station.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Valsad Railway station | Wikipedia

In a move aimed at enhancing passenger convenience, Western Railway has announced an additional stoppage at Valsad station for the summer special Train No. 09005/09006 Vapi – Izzatnagar Special Train.

According to a senior officer of Western Railway, starting from the journey commencing on May 26, 2023, Train No. 09005 Vapi – Izzatnagar Special Train will now halt at Valsad station. The train is scheduled to arrive at Valsad station at 12:50 noon and depart at 12:52 noon.

Similarly, starting from the journey commencing on May 27, 2023, Train No. 09006 Izzatnagar – Vapi Special Train will also make an additional halt at Valsad station. The train is expected to arrive at Valsad station at 12:40 am (midnight) and depart at 12:42 am.

Passengers seeking more detailed information are advised to visit the official website of the Indian Railways at www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

This new stoppage at Valsad station for the Vapi – Izzatnagar Special Train aims to provide greater convenience to passengers traveling between these destinations.

Read Also
WR undertakes the work of re-girdering of steel bridge between Ram Mandir & Goregaon section
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab police left red-faced as man held in Bengaluru is not sacrilege accused Sandeep Bareta

Punjab police left red-faced as man held in Bengaluru is not sacrilege accused Sandeep Bareta

Western Railway introduces additional stoppage at Valsad station for Vapi – Izzatnagar special...

Western Railway introduces additional stoppage at Valsad station for Vapi – Izzatnagar special...

New Parliament building inauguration: Who's in, who's out, and who's undecided for May 28 event?

New Parliament building inauguration: Who's in, who's out, and who's undecided for May 28 event?

Reliance Foundation, USAID Announce Winners of WomenConnect Challenge India Round Two

Reliance Foundation, USAID Announce Winners of WomenConnect Challenge India Round Two

Congress leadership to hold crucial meeting tomorrow to reconcile Rajasthan factionalism ahead of...

Congress leadership to hold crucial meeting tomorrow to reconcile Rajasthan factionalism ahead of...