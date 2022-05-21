West Midnapore turns into battlefield as BJP, TMC workers clash ahead of Suvendu Adhikari’s rally

Kolkata: Bhupatinagar in West Midnapore area turned into a battlefield as TMC and BJP workers clashed ahead of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s rally.

According to the saffron camp, they had organized the rally protesting against the alleged atrocities of their party workers.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that even after their displaced party workers came back to their house, they were still ‘harassed’ by the workers of the ruling party.

“If needed I will even move to Calcutta High Court demanding deployment of central forces in the area as no one is safe due to the violence of the Trinamool Congress,” said Adhikari.

Slamming the LoP, TMC vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar said that Adhikari had joined BJP to create ‘violence’ in the state.

On the other hand, Adhikari on Saturday took a dig at the ruling Trinamool Congress saying that the ‘TMC have outdone themselves’ by fielding Alo Rani Sarkar, a Bangladeshi citizen, as a candidate for the Bongaon Dakshin Assembly seat.

Challenging the electoral results of the 2021 Assembly election, Alo Rani had moved to Calcutta High Court which it had dismissed on Friday.

Following the verdict, Adhikari tweeted, "The Hon'ble Calcutta High Court rejected the Petition today. Want to know why? Her name is registered as a voter in the electoral rolls of Bangladesh. Yes, you read that right. She is a Bangladeshi citizen. TMC has outdone themselves this time !!!" The HC also admonished TMC for fielding a candidate who was a "Bangladesh national" and initiated suo motu proceedings against Sarkar for "misleading" the court.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 10:47 PM IST