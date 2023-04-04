West Bengal violence: MHA seeks report from state govt over violence on Ram Navami

PTI

Kolkata: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday sought a report from the state government over the violence reported in West Bengal’s Howrah and Hooghly during Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Ramnavami ‘Shobhayataras’.

According to sources, MHA had sought the detailed report within three days regarding the violence.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that section 355 should be imposed at Rishra in Hooghly district and Shibpur in Howrah district where the clashes took place.

“These places should be under central forces for at least one month. Our present Governor is only seen taking reports and not acting,” said Adhikari giving examples of two former Governors like Gopal Krishna Gandhi and Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Governor Bose assess law and order situation in the region

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose who had cut short his Darjeeling trip visited Rishra on Tuesday and was seen talking with police personnel and local residents as even on Monday late evening violence were seen in Rishra.

“Jiyo aur Jeene do (live and let live). All those who are behind the violence will be booked by law. We have to stay alert for April 6 so that no more untoward incident takes place,” added Bose.

Replying to Suvendu Adhikari’s comment, Bose said, “Critics are best teachers. My job is to give reports to the centre and not ask for reports from them. I have visited the spot to analyze the actual picture.”

Youth brandishing gun during Ram Navami rally held in Bihar

Meanwhile, after Trinamool Congress’ national secretary Abhishek Banerjee shared a video where a young boy was seen holding a gun during Ramnavami rally was arrested by Howrah police from Bihar’s Munger.

Slamming the violence, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing a public gathering in Digha said the people of Bengal don’t take part in violence and alleged that BJP is resorting to bringing people from ‘outside to incite violence’.

“It is a criminal act. Under the garb of Ram Navami procession, they are asking people to carry guns and swords to incite violence. This was CPI (M)’s culture that BJP is now taking it forward. The person who was dancing with a gun during the Ram Navami procession, did Lord Ram tell him to carry weapons during the procession?,” questioned Mamata.

On the other hand, Hooghly BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar were not allowed to enter Rishra and Serampore respectively by the police.

Majumdar later visited the Governor to inform him about the ‘grim’ situation of the state.

