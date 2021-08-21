West Bengal: Veteran CPI (M) leader Anil Biswas' daughter suspended from party for writing in TMC's mouthpiece

Kolkata: Deceased heavyweight CPIM leader Anil Biswas’ daughter Ajanta Biswas was on Saturday suspended from the party for six months for writing in mouthpiece of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

According to CPI (M) sources the area committee which oversees activities of the party unit to which Ajanta belongs, had earlier last week had sent a proposal to Kolkata district committee to suspend Ajants Biswas for six months for penning an article in the mouthpiece of the ruling Trinamool Congress which the state committee on Saturday has accepted.

“The Kolkata committee had accepted the proposal sent by area but initially had ordered for three months suspension following which several leaders went vocal against the decision and lastly the Kolkata committee accepted the area committee’s proposal and suspended her for six months,” said the CPI (M) sources.

Notably, the article penned by Ajanta, who is also an associate professor of history at Rabindra Bharati University in Calcutta, was titled ‘Woman power in Bengal politics’ where she had mentioned about Sarojini Naidu and Basanti Devi and along with it praised the works of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who came to power in 2011 ending 34 years of Left Front rule.

On being show-caused Ajanta claimed that she just tried to portray the hard work of the women in West Bengal politics following which the area committee of CPI (M) got annoyed with Ajanta and wanted her suspension.

However, till the time of writing despite several attempts Ajanta could not be reached.

Slamming the move, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the Left Front has become extinct in West Bengal and they won’t bee seen anywhere further for allegedly taking wrong decisions.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 10:15 PM IST