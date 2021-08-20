West Bengal: CBI forms 4 special teams to probe poll violence after TMC victory

Advertisement

Kolkata, August 20: The CBI on Friday formed four teams headed by joint directors including Ramnish, Anurag, Vineet Vinayak and Sampat Meena to investigate the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

According to CBI sources, each team will have one DIG, 15 SPs and 2 ACs in each of the team and Jharkhand cadre officer Ajay Bhatnagar will supervise the entire proceedings.

“The CBI had also sent a mail to West Bengal police asking details of the 41 cases filed against post-poll violence in the state,” said the CBI sources.

Notably, soon after the results of the elections were declared on May 2, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made allegations of widespread post-poll violence from across the state for which several BJP cadres are still displaced.

Following the complaint, the Calcutta High Court had asked the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) along with its state chapter to probe the issue and on Thursday the Calcutta High Court had asked the CBI to probe the matter related to murder, rape and crime against women in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, a SIT has been formed by the court with West Bengal Commissioner of Police Soumen Mitra and three other IPS officers and a retired judge of the Supreme Court will monitor the SIT.

Meanwhile, both the SIT and CBI have been asked to submit their reports before the court within six months and the matter will be again considered by the division bench on October 24.

It is pertinent to mention that hours after Calcutta High Court had given verdict to CBI and SIT to probe the post-poll violence in West Bengal, according to State secretariat sources, the TMC is planning to move the Supreme Court regarding post-poll violence as TMC alleged that the reports submitted by NHRC are biased.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 10:25 PM IST