West Bengal: Uproar over Adenovirus, 'scam free' education system in the state

BJP took out a protest rally near Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake near Kolkata protesting the deaths of the children

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
Picture for representation | File

Kolkata: In two different agitation programmes, several places in Kolkata turned into war zones after political leaders and police clashed against each other on Friday.

A day after demanding a statement on Adenovirus from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP took out a protest rally near Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake near Kolkata protesting the deaths of the children.

"State government is not taking any action"

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, carrying a symbolic body of a child, alleged that despite so many deaths the state government is not taking any action.

“We are seeing that several children have died in the past two months but the state government has failed to take any step. This is why we are protesting,” said Paul.

Police however, barricaded in front of Swasthya Bhawan and restricted the BJP leaders and supporters to enter the building.

Women BJP leader Tanuja Chakraborty alleged that male police had pushed her and losing control she fell down on the streets and was later taken to hospital for treatment. Police had also detained Agnimitra Paul and BJP youth wing president Indranil Khan but later released them.

Demand for scam free education system

On the other hand, demanding a scam free education system SFI, the Left affiliated students wing took out rallies in Kolkata but police arrested the student leaders in front of Howrah station.

However, a rally led by SFI state general secretary Srijan Bhattacharya reached West Bengal state Legislative Assembly and tried to break open the door of the Assembly.

The SFI leaders before being arrested alleged that male police had beaten and misbehaved with female students

