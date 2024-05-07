Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Muslims Should Get Full Reservation In Govt Institutions', Says RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Amidst Polling For Phase 3

Lalu Prasad Yadav | Twitter

Patna: Amidst polling for the third phase of Lok Sabha election, RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday said that Muslims should get ‘full reservation’ in government jobs and admissions in government educational institutions. Lalu contended that people were supporting the opposition INDIA bloc in Lok Sabha elections and BJP leaders were scared due to it and were provoking people. “BJP wants to abolish the constitution and reservation and people are aware of its intention. Muslims should get full reservation,” he remarked.

Lalu said that people were enthusiastically casting their votes in the third phase as long queues of voters could be seen outside polling booths. RJD chief`s remark has come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his election rallies was claiming that Congress and RJD wanted to give reservation to Muslims based on religion.

Former Bihar CM and INDI alliance top leader Lalu Prasad Yadav on allegation of cutting reservation of OBC and giving it to muslim vote bank-



"....Are toh reservation toh milna chahiye Musalmano ko, pura'..." pic.twitter.com/LSmaqABt9s — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) May 7, 2024

Allegations of LJP (RV) chief and MP Chirag Paswan

Meanwhile, LJP (RV) chief and MP Chirag Paswan alleged that the INDIA bloc`s leaders instead of raising basic issues were trying to mislead people by alleging that the constitution and reservation would be abolished and democracy would be in danger if NDA returned to power again .

“Has anybody said that democracy is in danger? Those who butchered democracy by imposing emergency in the country are now talking about saving it. In the 2015 Bihar assembly election too, RJD and Congress with an intention to brighten their electoral prospects had misled the people by claiming that BJP wanted to abolish reservation.”