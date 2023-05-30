 West Bengal: Union health minister dismisses claims of fund discrimination, highlights govt's inclusive approach
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: Union health minister dismisses claims of fund discrimination, highlights govt's inclusive approach

West Bengal: Union health minister dismisses claims of fund discrimination, highlights govt's inclusive approach

Mandaviya emphasized that the Centre consistently encourages all states, including West Bengal, to utilize the funds provided for health infrastructure projects and the National Health Scheme.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 01:26 AM IST
article-image

Kolkata: Amidst claims by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) that the Central Government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is withholding funds from the state, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, during his visit to Kolkata on Monday, stated that the central government does not discriminate between states when disbursing funds.

Mandaviya emphasized that the Centre consistently encourages all states, including West Bengal, to utilize the funds provided for health infrastructure projects and the National Health Scheme. He also urged Bengal to participate in the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, highlighting the various health-related initiatives undertaken by the Union government.

BJP does not discriminate between people

"The BJP does not discriminate between people, and all the schemes are accessible to everyone. We have made significant progress, from providing free COVID vaccination to establishing Jan Aushadhi shops (mass medicine shops). Currently, there are over 9300 Jan Aushadhi Kendras nationwide, including 350 in West Bengal. In addition to healthcare, numerous underprivileged individuals have benefited from initiatives such as housing, sanitation, and clean drinking water," added the Union Health Minister.

It is important to note that the Union Health Minister visited the city to discuss the achievements and performance of the Narendra Modi government over the past nine years.

Read Also
West Bengal: Congress' lone MLA from Sagardighi, Bayron Biswas, joins Trinamool Congress
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab Congress leaders oppose support to AAP in ordinance row, cite alleged 'witch-hunting' by govt

Punjab Congress leaders oppose support to AAP in ordinance row, cite alleged 'witch-hunting' by govt

West Bengal: Union health minister dismisses claims of fund discrimination, highlights govt's...

West Bengal: Union health minister dismisses claims of fund discrimination, highlights govt's...

Rajasthan: Gehlot, Sachin agree to follow high-command after meeting with Kharge, Venugopal & RaGa

Rajasthan: Gehlot, Sachin agree to follow high-command after meeting with Kharge, Venugopal & RaGa

BJP govt at Centre a complete failure: P Chidambaram

BJP govt at Centre a complete failure: P Chidambaram

'Modi govt brought poor to mainstream' Sitharaman lists govt schemes for weaker section

'Modi govt brought poor to mainstream' Sitharaman lists govt schemes for weaker section