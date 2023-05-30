West Bengal: Union health minister dismisses claims of fund discrimination, highlights govt's inclusive approach

Kolkata: Amidst claims by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) that the Central Government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is withholding funds from the state, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, during his visit to Kolkata on Monday, stated that the central government does not discriminate between states when disbursing funds.

Mandaviya emphasized that the Centre consistently encourages all states, including West Bengal, to utilize the funds provided for health infrastructure projects and the National Health Scheme. He also urged Bengal to participate in the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, highlighting the various health-related initiatives undertaken by the Union government.

BJP does not discriminate between people

"The BJP does not discriminate between people, and all the schemes are accessible to everyone. We have made significant progress, from providing free COVID vaccination to establishing Jan Aushadhi shops (mass medicine shops). Currently, there are over 9300 Jan Aushadhi Kendras nationwide, including 350 in West Bengal. In addition to healthcare, numerous underprivileged individuals have benefited from initiatives such as housing, sanitation, and clean drinking water," added the Union Health Minister.

It is important to note that the Union Health Minister visited the city to discuss the achievements and performance of the Narendra Modi government over the past nine years.