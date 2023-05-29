West Bengal: Congress' lone MLA from Sagardighi, Bayron Biswas, joins Trinamool Congress

Bayron Biswas with TMC's Abhishek Banerjee |

Bayron Biswas, an only Congress MLA in West Bengal representing Sagardighi, joined the Trinamool Congress. After three months of speculation, he officially joined the party in a momentous ceremony held on Monday at the Ghatola of Purba Medinipur. During the event, under the guidance of Abhishek Banerjee, the National General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress, Bayron raised the party flag. Notably, Bayron was the sole Congress MLA in the Legislative Assembly, which exempted him from the Anti-Defection Law.

The Sagardighi seat underwent elections on February 27, and the results were announced on March 2. In the particular constituency, the Congress contested in alliance with other parties including the Left

In the 2021 Legislative Assembly elections, the Congress failed to secure any seats. However, with Bayron's inclusion, they successfully gained representation in the Assembly.

Nevertheless, Bayron's decision to switch parties on Monday has once again reshaped the political landscape.