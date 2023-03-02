West Bengal by-election: After poll debacle in 2021, Congress marks its first victory in Sagardighi | Twitter

The Congress, which faced a poll debacle in the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, marked its first victory by winning the Sagardighi bypoll on Thursday and ending the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime in that area.

Congress candidate Bayron Biswas, who got 47 per cent of the votes, defeating TMC’s Debasish Bandhopadhyay and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Dilip Saha, promised to work for the people of the area.

Biswas got 22,986 votes. Biswas bagged 87,667 votes, while the TMC got 64,681, and the BJP 25815 votes, according to the Election Commission.

“Why will people vote for TMC? This was bound to happen with TMC. People of Sagardighi still drink pond water. There has been no development here by the ruling party. I will raise the issue of development for the people of Sagardighi in the Assembly,” said Biswas.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Mushidabad will change the pattern of West Bengal soon.

“TMC has betrayed Muslims and they have understood this. TMC acts as an agent of the BJP. Muslims cannot be cheated and fooled always,” said Chowdhury.

The BJP emerged as the main opposition after the 2021 elections with 75 MLAs, while the Congress, Left, and Indian Secular Front’s alliance won one seat from Bhangor. Now, the Congress also got one MLA who is backed by the Left Front.

The bypoll in Sagardighi was necessicated as sitting TMC MLA Subrata Saha died in December last year.