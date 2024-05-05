Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Takes On Mulayam's Influence In Yadav Heartland

PTI Photo by Nand Kumar(PTI12_1_2016_000256B) |

Mainpuri: In the absence of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav shoulders the responsibility of guiding the Yadav clan and the Samajwadi Party towards victory as the Mulayam belt gears up for polling in the third phase.

This marks the first Lok Sabha election for the Samajwadi Party without its founding leader, Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away in October 2022.

Political Analyst Rajendra Kumar On Mulayam Singh Yadav

Political analyst Rajendra Kumar underscores Mulayam Singh Yadav's pivotal role, affectionately known as 'Dharti Putra' and 'Netaji' for his unmatched connection with the masses.

Kumar remarks, "With Mulayam Singh Yadav's absence, the Yadav clan must unite to contend with the formidable BJP electoral machinery. Mulayam possessed a charm that resonated with the electorate, a charisma that will be sorely missed."

He said, "With Mulayam no longer with us, this election will serve as a litmus test for Akhilesh's leadership and the future trajectory of the SP. The participation of all five family members in the election underscores its significance in shaping not only Akhilesh's destiny but also that of the party."

In the 2019 election, the SP, in coalition with the BSP, secured merely five seats. Traditionally, Etawah, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Firozabad, and Budaun have been bastions aligned with MSY, proudly identifying themselves as part of the 'Dharti Putra' family. Kannauj, particularly, has been a stronghold for the SP, except in 2019 when Dimple Yadav faced defeat against BJP's Subrat Pathak. Akhilesh, contesting from Kannauj, aims to reverse his wife's loss.

Candidacy Of Aditya Yadav

The candidacy of Aditya Yadav, son of Mulayam's brother Shivpal Yadav, from Budaun is seen as a crucial indicator of reconciliation within the family. Previously at odds with Akhilesh, Shivpal has embarked on an extensive campaign, expressing confidence in retaining the Budaun seat.

In addition to Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh's cousins, Akshay Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav, are contesting from Firozabad and Azamgarh, respectively. Akshay aims to reclaim Firozabad, while Dharmendra seeks to regain the Azamgarh seat lost in the 2022 bypoll.

Akhilesh Yadav's Emphasis On PDA Formula

Despite challenges, Akhilesh emphasises the 'PDA' formula, focusing on backward, Dalit and minority communities. However, the SP's alliance with Congress faces hurdles in regaining lost ground. Akhilesh's political acumen faces a test in Mainpuri, where BJP eyes the support of non-Yadav OBCs and hopes to win over the majority of Shakya votes. It has fielded tourism minister Jaiveer Singh to target this caste base.

The BJP's campaign highlights the alleged disrespect shown by Akhilesh towards Lodh leader and former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh, resonating among the Lodhs in Mainpuri. SP leaders, however, remain optimistic, asserting that the BJP's failure to comprehend the 'PDA' factor will lead to the failure of their conventional strategies.