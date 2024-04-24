 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Respect For All Communities
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Respect For All Communities

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Respect For All Communities

Responding directly to Modi's allegations about wealth redistribution to certain communities, Yadav criticised the divisive narrative perpetuated by the BJP.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav | PTI

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has strongly condemned the BJP's rhetoric against specific communities, labeling it as disrespectful and damaging to the nation's secular fabric. His remarks come in response to recent statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during election rallies. Yadav expressed dismay over what he deemed as objectionable remarks made by BJP leaders, particularly PM Modi, accusing them of spreading falsehoods about the Congress and resorting to fear mongering tactics to secure votes.

Read Also
UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akhilesh Yadav And Rahul Gandhi Slam BJP At Joint Rally In Amroha
article-image

He emphasized the need for respectful discourse, especially during the electoral process. In a post on social media platform X, Yadav underscored the importance of upholding the dignity of all communities, asserting that derogatory remarks targeting any particular group have farreaching consequences on India's global image as a secular and democratic nation.

Read Also
UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Opts Out, RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav Steps In For...
article-image

Responding directly to Modi's allegations about wealth redistribution to certain communities, Yadav criticised the divisive narrative perpetuated by the BJP. He denounced the BJP's attempts to instill fear among voters while simultaneously projecting confidence about their electoral prospects.

Yadav also lambasted the BJP for its handling of economic policies, particularly during demonetization, arguing that the party's failures have alienated not only the poor but also the middle and lower-middle-class citizens grappling with unemployment and inflation

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: 2 Health Officials Suspended After Pregnant Women Delivers Baby On Bench Outside Bundi...

Rajasthan: 2 Health Officials Suspended After Pregnant Women Delivers Baby On Bench Outside Bundi...

Person Above 70 Including Transgender Will Get Health Cover Of 5 Lakh, Says JP Nadda In Rewa

Person Above 70 Including Transgender Will Get Health Cover Of 5 Lakh, Says JP Nadda In Rewa

Live Breaking News Updates: BJP Hits Back Sam Pitroda On 'Redistribution Of Wealth' Remark

Live Breaking News Updates: BJP Hits Back Sam Pitroda On 'Redistribution Of Wealth' Remark

'Redistribution Of Wealth In Interest Of People...': Sam Pitroda Advocates Inheritance Tax Like Law...

'Redistribution Of Wealth In Interest Of People...': Sam Pitroda Advocates Inheritance Tax Like Law...

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Names Women Candidates For Hoshiarpur, Faridkot Seats

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Names Women Candidates For Hoshiarpur, Faridkot Seats