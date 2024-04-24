Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Respect For All Communities

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav | PTI

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has strongly condemned the BJP's rhetoric against specific communities, labeling it as disrespectful and damaging to the nation's secular fabric. His remarks come in response to recent statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during election rallies. Yadav expressed dismay over what he deemed as objectionable remarks made by BJP leaders, particularly PM Modi, accusing them of spreading falsehoods about the Congress and resorting to fear mongering tactics to secure votes.

Read Also UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akhilesh Yadav And Rahul Gandhi Slam BJP At Joint Rally In Amroha

He emphasized the need for respectful discourse, especially during the electoral process. In a post on social media platform X, Yadav underscored the importance of upholding the dignity of all communities, asserting that derogatory remarks targeting any particular group have farreaching consequences on India's global image as a secular and democratic nation.

Responding directly to Modi's allegations about wealth redistribution to certain communities, Yadav criticised the divisive narrative perpetuated by the BJP. He denounced the BJP's attempts to instill fear among voters while simultaneously projecting confidence about their electoral prospects.

Yadav also lambasted the BJP for its handling of economic policies, particularly during demonetization, arguing that the party's failures have alienated not only the poor but also the middle and lower-middle-class citizens grappling with unemployment and inflation