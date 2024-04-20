UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akhilesh Yadav And Rahul Gandhi Slam BJP At Joint Rally In Amroha

X/ @INC

In a spirited display of opposition unity, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP during a joint rally of the opposition INDIA bloc in Amroha.

Addressing a fervent crowd of supporters, Akhilesh Yadav proclaimed, "The winds of change blowing from western UP will sweep across the nation, reshaping Uttar Pradesh and ousting the BJP from power."

Yadav Critiques BJP's Performance, Highlights Dissent Among Traditional Supporters

Yadav did not mince words in criticizing the BJP's track record, particularly its failure to fulfill promises, especially in addressing the concerns of farmers and tackling unemployment. He quipped, "Yesterday's first-day first-show of the BJP turned out to be a flop. Their reel of lies failed to impress."

Read Also UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Wealthy And Criminal Candidates Dominate Second Phase Of Elections

The rally, held in support of Congress candidate Danish Ali, saw Yadav highlighting the dissatisfaction among BJP's traditional voters, citing instances of grassroots dissent against the ruling party.

Referring to the recent caste Mahapanchayat in Muzzafarnagar, which highlighted grievances over poor representation and alleged disrespect to community figures, Yadav hinted at a growing 'Kshatriya discontent' in western Uttar Pradesh.

Opposition Leaders Reaffirm Commitment To Dr. Ambedkar's Constitution Amid BJP's Majority Ambitions

Doubling down on the opposition's accusation that the BJP seeks a two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha elections to amend the Constitution, Yadav emphasised, "We don't seek the BJP's assurances; we seek the constitutional guarantees laid down by Dr. Ambedkar. And we will protect that Constitution."

Echoing Yadav's stance, Rahul Gandhi underscored the ideological divide between the INDIA bloc and the BJP-RSS nexus. He delineated, "On one side stands the INDIA bloc, steadfast in defending democracy and the Constitution, while on the other, the BJP-RSS duo is bent on dismantling these foundational principles."

Rahul Gandhi vehemently opposed the BJP's alleged agenda to tamper with the Constitution, stating, "No power on Earth can alter our Constitution."

Gandhi's Critique Of Modi's Policies And INDIA Bloc's Reform Agenda

He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, accusing his government of favoring select industrialists over the welfare of the masses. Gandhi asserted, "Modi's policies have exacerbated inequality, benefitting only a handful of industrialists at the expense of the public."

Gandhi vowed radical reforms, outlining the INDIA bloc's agenda, including farm loan waivers, direct financial assistance to the underprivileged through schemes like the Mahalaxmi Yojna, and the creation of 30 lakh government jobs to alleviate youth unemployment.

This was the first joint rally held by Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh after Samajwadi Party and Congress entered into an alliance. SP is contesting 63 seats and Congress 17 in Uttar Pradesh, which elects 80 MPs.