West Bengal: Trinamool women's wing to start new programme ahead of panchayat polls

West Bengal Minister of State Chandrima Bhattacharya | Twitter

Kolkata: In light of the upcoming panchayat election, the Trinamool Congress, targeting women's votes, is starting a new programme chirstened ‘Cholo Grame Jayi’ (let’s go to the villages) from November 1 to January 12.

The state ruling party’s women's wing will visit villages and will inquire as to whether the schemes started by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are benefitting the common people.

Talking to the media, state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that in their programme, they will inform people more about the schemes started by the Trinamool Congress government.

“People should know the developmental works started by the Chief Minister. We will go to the villages to inform them about the works done and also to inquire whether everyone is getting the benefits of the different schemes started by Mamata Banerjee,” said Chandrima.

Chandrima added that they will also highlight the alleged 'atrocities' commited by the BJP-led central government in their programme.

According to TMC sources, there will be meetings at every zilla and booth where senior leaders of the TMC women wing will be present. After every meeting, a report will be submitted.

Mocking the ruling party, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the TMC only has one programme: ‘Cholo maal kamayi’ (let’s earn more money).

“I have prayed to the lord that Bengal should be corruption free. Let’s see what happens,” added Adhikari.