West Bengal: Transport dept issues list of names who cannot use beacon lights on their vehicle

“Though the above-mentioned posts cannot use beacons on their vehicles but police cordoning them can use the lights”, read the letter.

Notably, the last notice regarding the use of lights on vehicles was last issued in 2014 by the Trinamool Congress government.

Incidentally, in recent past several fake IAS officers using blue lights on their vehicle had duped several people in West Bengal and the most noteworthy incident was the fake vaccination drive where the kingpin Debanjan Deb disguised as fake IAS officer and duped crores of rupees and also gave false COVID jabs to hundreds of people in Kolkata.