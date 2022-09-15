West Bengal tops in 100 days work for which center not releasing fund, says CM Mamata Banerjee

WB CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again slammed the BJP-led central government for ‘not releasing’ state funds for 100 days work and other schemes.

“Bengal tops the 100 days work scheme for which the central government is not releasing the money. I pledge for more employment generation in the days to come. At a time when nationally there is 45 per cent unemployment, Bengal had increased employment by 40 per cent,” said Mamata.

Inaugurating the Rs 600 crore project of Tata Metaliks, the Chief Minister said that thousands of people will get employment in this project.

Slamming BJP and CPI (M) Mamata alleged that in the Deocha Pachami project the BJP and CPI (M) leaders are creating an ‘obstacle’.

“If Deocha Pachami mining happens, lakhs of people will be employed for which the BJP and CPI (M) are creating obstacles. They are saying that if people will get jobs then how can they play politics? I have told them that politics is not needed,” further added Mamata.

Stating that the opposition should ‘do competition in politics by doing good work’, Mamata mentioned that apart from Deocha Pachami more works are being undertaken across the state that would soon create employment opportunities for several people.

“Bengal will bring a new dawn. From UNESCO’s heritage tag to best tourist spot Bengal will be at the top,” added the Chief Minister.